GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Several roads closed in Himachal Pradesh after landslide on Manimahesh route

Light rain continue to take place across the Himachal Pradesh

Published - July 11, 2024 07:22 pm IST - Shimla

PTI
Low clouds cover the mountains after rainfall, in Shimla on July 8, 2024. File

Low clouds cover the mountains after rainfall, in Shimla on July 8, 2024. File | Photo Credit: PTI

A landslide obstructed the route to Manimahesh Dal lake in Bharmour area of Chamba district on July 11.

A 19-second video of the event that occurred between Goinallah and Donali, made by a traveller, turned up on social media.

Though Manimahesh Yatra starts on August 17 and stays on till September 15, devotees and tourists take the yatra outside these dates as well.

The administration has asked people not to take the route and has put up information boards on the stretch.

Twelve roads including four each in Shimla and Mandi and three in Kangra, are closed for vehicular traffic following rain last week, the State emergency operation centre said.

Vehicles move past a damaged section of the Circular Road following a landslide, in Shimla on July 9, 2024.

Vehicles move past a damaged section of the Circular Road following a landslide, in Shimla on July 9, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Light rain continue to take place across the State.

Kasauli, with 39 mm of rain, was the wettest, followed by Dharamshala 22.6 mm, Poanta Sahib 22 mm, Nahan 13.2 mm, Olinda 8.4 mm, Sarahan and Dalhousie 6 mm each, and Shimla 3.5 mm.

The Met office in Shimla has issued a 'yellow' warning predicting heavy rain, thunderstorms and lightning at isolated places on Friday and Saturday. It has predicted a wet spell till July 17.

Keylong in Lahaul and Spiti recorded a minimum night temperature of 11.7 degrees Celsius, while Una was hottest during the day recording a high of 38 degree Celsius.

Meanwhile, the State Directorate of Tourism and Civil Aviation in a statement said the majority of the roads in the State are open and accessible for the tourists and residents.

Key tourist destinations, including Shimla, Manali, Dharamshala, Dalhousie, Kinnaur, Lahaul and Spiti are open for tourists, the statement read.

Related Topics

avalanche/landslide / Himachal Pradesh

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.