Several roads closed in Himachal Pradesh as rain continues

Published - September 28, 2024 01:52 pm IST - Shimla

The highest number of 10 roads were closed in Kangra, seven each in Mandi and Sirmaur, two in Kullu and one in Shimla district

PTI

Vehicles stuck in a jam after a road blocked by a tree that uprooted due to heavy rainfall, in Shimla. File | Photo Credit: PTI

A total of 27 roads were closed for vehicular traffic in Himachal Pradesh following rains, officials said on Saturday, September 28, 2024.

“Sporadic showers continued in the State with Naina Devi logging the highest rainfall of 84.2 mm followed by 51.2 mm in Raipur Maidan, 28.6 mm in Olinda, 23.4 mm in Una and 9.4 mm in Brahmani,” the officials said.

Met issues 'yellow' alert in Himachal Pradesh, over 40 roads closed

The highest number of 10 roads were closed in Kangra, seven each in Mandi and Sirmaur, two in Kullu, and one in Shimla district, according to the state emergency operation centre (SEOC).

“The number of power supply schemes affected by the rains in the State stands at 131,” the SEOC said.

“The rain deficit in the current monsoon season from June 1 till date was 18% with the state receiving 597.9 mm rainfall against an average of 732.1 mm,” the weather office said on Thursday (September 26).

Officials said that 186 people died in rain-related incidents since the onset of monsoon in Himachal Pradesh on June 27 till Friday evening, while 28 were missing.

The State has suffered losses to the tune of Rs 1,360 crore, they said.

