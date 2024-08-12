Seven people rescued in Himachal Pradesh’s Nahan after water level of Markanda River increased

Seven people have been rescued from Himachal’s Nahan after they got stranded midstream due to the increase in the water level of the Markanda River following heavy rain in the area, an official said.

According to Saleem Azam, Sub-divisional Magistrate (SDM) of Nahan, JCB machines were used to rescue the trapped people in the area on Sunday (August 11, 2024). SDM Azam also advised the people living near the rivers to shift as an alert has been issued for rain.

“Seven people were trapped here. The administration along with the team reached here. All seven people including four children and three adults been rescued. We advise all the people living near the rivers to shift as an alert has been issued for rain. JCB machines were used to rescue the trapped people in the area,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Shimla Police have been continuing their search and retrieval operations in various locations, from the Samej village to the Sunni area on the bank of the Satluj River.

As per data from the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA), 55 people have been missing since August 1, including 33 people from Samej and the Bagipul area of the Shimla and Kullu districts. Additionally, 128 roads have been closed in the state, along with 44 electricity schemes and 67 water schemes which have been disrupted.

Earlier on Sunday (August 11, 2024), Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu expressed grief over the tragic incident in which nine persons from Dehla of Una district lost their lives due to a flood in the Jaijon village located at the Himachal-Punjab border.

The Chief Minister extended his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and prayed for the peace of the departed souls. Taking to X he shared, “The news of about 9 people, residents of Dehla village of Una district, becoming victims of an accident due to strong water flow near Jaijon (Himachal- Punjab border) is very sad. I am in touch with the local administration. May God give place to the departed souls in his holy feet and give courage to the bereaved family in this difficult time.”

The recent heavy rainfall and flood situation in Himachal Pradesh has led to a devastating loss of ₹90900 crore to the Irrigation and Public Health (IPH), Public Works Department (PWD), and the state’s road infrastructure, a government release said on Friday (August 9, 2024).