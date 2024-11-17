Seven injured in dispute over temple between two Hindu groups in Shimla, FIR registered

Seven people, including three police personnel were injured following a dispute between two Hindu groups in Shimla -- the Himalayan Brahmo Samaj and the Ramakrishna Mission Ashram -- in the heart of the State capital, police said on Sunday (November 17, 2024).

The premises of the Ramakrishna Mission Ashram, located within the Brahmo Samaj property near the Vidhan Sabha was also damaged in the conflict, they said.

The clash occurred after over a 100 people, including elderly women associated with the Himalayan Brahmo Samaj, peacefully entered the ashram premises on Saturday (November 15, 2024) evening to perform prayers, Shimla Superintendent of Police Sanjeev Kumar Gandhi told PTI.

The group wished to continue their prayers into the night, but the members of the Ramakrishna Mission Ashram, who are in possession of the premises, objected, citing their they wished to close the ashram for the night, Mr. Gandhi said.

Anticipating a possible takeover attempt, as there is an ongoing dispute over the ownership of the property reported worth crores, the ashram authorities called the police and administration for assistance, said ashram office bearers.

According to the SP, the issue it was a sensitive issue as it involved religious sentiments, hence police and administration were present at the spot, trying to mediate and attempting to resolve the matter.

However, when the Himalayan Brahmo Samaj followers completed their prayers and agreed to leave on the condition that they will be allowed to perform prayers on Sunday, people gathered by the Ramakrishna Mission started pelting stones injuring seven people including three police personals, the SP said.

Two FIRs have been registered against seven people including Sheetal Vyas, her husband ABVP leader Nitin Vyas, under sections 132 (assault against public servant discharging their duty), 121 (causing hurt to public servant), 221 (obstruction), 191 (unlawful assembly), 194 (2) (public fight disturbing peace) and 196 (2) (offence at place of worship) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the police said.

Swami Tanmahimanand, secretary of the Ramakrishna Mission Ashram alleged that the property was handed over to the ashram by the Brahmo Samaj for religious purposes and that the mission has been residing there since 2014.

Tanmahimanand said on Saturday (November 16, 2024), their gardner, who also looks after the ashram premises, and some union leaders held a conference in Kali Bari temple.

Thereafter, they entered the ashram as devotees and performed puja, heard pravachan and when at 8:30 p.m. they wished to close the ashram, members of the Himalayan Brahmo Samaj raised slogans of 'Jai Brahmo, this is our temple and you have occupied it' and refused to vacate, he said.

"Everyone has the right to perform puja but no one has the right to take possession of the ashram and our demand is that the people of Himalayan Brahmo Samaj should vacate the temple [ashram]", he added.

Swami Ram Rupanand, co-secretary of the ashram said that an attempt was made to forcefully take possession of the temple and alleged that the administration and police remained a mute spectator to the incident. He also demanded a CBI inquiry into the incident.

Trustee, Himalayan Brahmo Samaj, Shimla M R Sagroli said that a two-day Brahmo Samaj conference was held in Shimla and their members from across the country wanted to visit the temple (ashram) and they should be allowed to access.

It is not a major dispute, he added.