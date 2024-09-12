Sanjauli mosque row: Muslim panel asks municipal corporation to seal illegal portion; offers to demolish it

Amid escalating tensions over the Sanjauli mosque in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh, a Muslim welfare committee on Thursday (September 12, 2024) urged the municipal commissioner to seal the unauthorised portion and also offered to demolish it in accordance with a court order.

The panel comprises the Imam of the mosque and members of the Waqf board and the mosque management committee.

A delegation of the committee made the request in a representation to Municipal Commissioner Bhupendra Attri and said Muslims living in the locality are permanent residents of Himachal Pradesh and it was taking the step to preserve harmony and brotherhood.

"We have sought permission from the Shimla municipal commissioner to demolish the unauthorised part of the mosque situated in Sanjauli," member of the welfare committee Mufti Mohammad Shafi Kasmi said.

The Imam of the Sanjauli mosque said, "There is no pressure on us, we have been living here for decades and this decision has been taken as a Himachali. We want to stay in peace and brotherhood should prevail." Mr. Attri confirmed receipt of the representation.

Members of the Dev Bhoomi Sangarh Committee who had given the protest call against the unauthorised construction in the mosque welcomed the move. "We welcome the move of the Muslim community and would be the first to hug them for taking this initiative in the larger interest," member of the samiti Vijay Sharma said.

Hindu organisations demanding the demolition of the disputed structure in the mosque and the registration of outsiders coming to the State had given the call for the Sanjauli bandh on Wednesday (September 11, 2024).

The case of unauthorised or illegal construction of some floors in the mosque is being heard by the court of the municipal corporation. Last Thursday (September 5, 2024), Hindu groups staged massive protests at the Chaura Maidan, in Shimla, in the vicinity of the Vidhan Sabha and Sanjauli to press for their demands.

