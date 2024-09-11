Sanjauli Mosque Row: Heavy police force deployed in Shimla ahead of protest march

Ahead of the protests over the alleged illegal construction of Sanjauli mosque called on Wednesday (September 11, 2024), heavy police force has been deployed at the Dhalli tunnel in Shimla.

The police officials are also inspecting each vehicle to prevent any kind of mishap during the protests. The protests have been called by Hindu organizations at around 11 a.m. on September 11 over the alleged illegal construction of Sanjauli mosque.

Sanjeev Kumar, the Superintendent of Police of Shimla, conveyed that the stakeholders had said they would conduct peaceful protests, however, the police have taken all precautionary measures to maintain peace and law and order in the area.

Shimla SP Sanjeev Kumar said, “... We have invoked the procedures under BNSS [Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita] 163. Life is normal and people are going to their schools and offices. Police have been deployed as a precaution... We are also carrying out drone surveillance. If someone breaches the law, then we will collect adequate evidence against such people... “.

He said, “The people of Himachal are peace-loving people... So, even if people gather, it will be a peaceful demonstration. The stakeholders also said that the demonstration will be peaceful... We have taken all precautionary measures... We want to caution people that the law will take its course and peace is the ultimate solution... We hope no one breaches the law and creates legal complications for themselves...”.

On Tuesday (September 10) night, the police personnel also carried out a peace march from Sanjauli Chowk to Dhalli tunnel.

Earlier on Tuesday, Shimla SP Sanjeev Kumar said that the police are keeping their eyes on social media to prevent any kind of rumours by mischievous elements during the protests. The police also said that they would take action if anyone tried to create disharmony.

Shimla SP further urged the people to maintain peace in the region. Responding to a question on the possibilities of violence from social media rumours, Mr. Kumar said, “We have identified some people. We want to say that we will definitely proceed against those who are involved in creating disharmony on social media, in accordance with the law and order.”

“The police are conducting a detailed investigation. Our primary focus remains on maintaining law and order. But I am sure that the aspects of investigation is different and aspect of peace and order is different, we are currently working on the aspect of peace and order.” he said.

He said, “As we have just invoked the procedure of law and most of the people involved are educated and understand the potential consequences of any escalation. At the moment, our lives are normal, and no case of serious unrest has surfaced.”

While the SP refrained from sharing additional details, he assured that decisions would be made based on the evolving situation. He reiterated the importance of maintaining peace and order in the district and said, “There is no need for concern. The police will act according to the circumstances.”