Rajinder Rana sends defamation notice to Himachal CM Sukhu

April 08, 2024 07:57 am | Updated 07:57 am IST - Shimla

Two days after Congress rebel Sudhir Sharma sent a defamation notice to Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, another rebel Rajinder Rana on April 7 sent a similar notice to the Chief Minister.

The Chief Minister had been saying that the nine MLAs, including six Congress rebels and three Independent legislators who voted in favour of BJP nominee Harsh Mahajan during the Rajya Sabha polls on February 27, had "sold their soul" and even compared the Congress rebels with black snakes during his speeches.

During a rally in Himachal's Una district, Mr. Sukhu had on Thursday alleged that the Congress rebels are "corrupt" and will go behind bars. He further alleged that the six Congress rebels and three Independents were "sold" for Rs 15 crore each.

Mr. Rana also claimed that Chief Minister Sukhu always stayed in a five-star hotel at night, bypassing his security in Chandigarh, instead of staying at the chief minister's suite at Himachal Bhawan.

In a statement issued here, he asked who used to come to meet the chief minister and what "deal" was allegedly finalised with them.

The notice sent by three-time MLA and BJP candidate from the Sujanpur assembly seat Rana said that in the past few weeks, the CM Sukhu has been painting Rana's character as a "venal politician" who has been "purchased" by the BJP.

"The malicious, baseless, fake, fabricated, concocted, defamatory, malafide and motivated speeches and statements made by the CM have harmed and damaged the reputation of Rana and adversely affected his public image built over years," the notice said.

Mr. Rana further alleged that the kind of language used by the chief minister does not match with the proud culture and decency of Himachal Pradesh.

The rebels MLAs had later joined the BJP and the six Congress rebels who were disqualified for defying a whip to be present in the assembly and vote in favor of the government during the cut motion and budget were given tickets by the BJP from their respective assembly constituencies.