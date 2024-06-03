Rains expected to douse Himachal forest fires and curb runaway heat

A prolonged dry spell and unusually high temperatures across Himachal Pradesh in the past month have triggered several wildfires, that have destroyed several hectares of forest cover and damaged biodiversity and the forest ecosystem.

Government data shows as many as 1,318 forest fire outbreaks have been reported across the State this year.

The average maximum and minimum temperatures have been hovering appreciably above normal in Himachal Pradesh since May. The temperature coupled with dry spells poses a big challenge for the State Government authorities to control the forest fires. However, with dry weather conditions and warm temperatures expected to abate in the days to come, there’s hope that incidents of outbreaks will abate.

Government data shows that forest fires were reported in areas falling under the forest circles of Shimla, Chamba, Bilaspur, Dharamshala, Hamirpur, Kullu Mandi, Rampur, Nahan, Solan, and the Great Himalayan National Park at Shamshi in Kullu region, affecting 12,718 hectares of land including 2,789 hectares of plantation causing a preliminary financial loss of ₹4.61 crore.

Long term measures

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu presided over a meeting of the forest department in Shimla on June 3 to deliberate on the fires and directed the department to address the issue. He instructed them to initiate long term measures along with immediate initiatives to curb the problem.

He said the State government is contemplating forming a dedicated battalion of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) specially equipped and trained for firefighting to reduce losses in forest areas. In addition, he called for the strengthening of fire services in 374 forest beats that are highly vulnerable to forest fires.

Mr. Sukhu underlined the need to diversify the conifer plant regions with specific plant species to help retain moisture and reduce the number of fire incidents. He also directed the forest department to conduct a study to look into the causes of fires and recommend necessary action.

As the forest fires rage, relief is expected as a fresh western disturbance is expected to approach the State by June 4. “In May, the average maximum temperature was around 4 degrees Celsius above normal, while the average minimum temperature was 2-3 degrees Celsius above normal at many places in the State. Both the maximum and minimum temperatures have been abnormally higher this year for over a month,” said Surinder Pal, director at the India Meteorological Department (IMD) in Shimla.

“The weather was dry and warmer, and there was hardly any humidity, which increases the probability of forest fires. However, we are expecting a fresh western disturbance on June 4, which would provide respite from the heatwave conditions and high temperatures in most parts of the state,” he said.

