Professor booked for sexual harassment, criminal intimidation of girl student

Published - September 02, 2024 06:30 pm IST - Shimla

Police is investigating the case under relevant sections

PTI

A professor at a government college in Shimla has been booked for allegedly assaulting a 20-year-old girl student with the intent to outrage her modesty, sexual harassment and criminal intimidation, police said on Monday (September 2, 2024).

According to police, the victim has registered a complaint in the Women Police Station, Shimla in which she alleged that the professor had been sexually harassing her for a very long time and had been also threatening to kill her in case she disclosed this incident.

The victim approached the police and requested for appropriate action against the accused.

The police have registered a case under sections of 354, 354-A and 506 of the IPC which are equivalent to sections 74 (assault or criminal force on a woman with the intent to outrage her modesty), 75 (sexual harassment) and 351 (criminal intimidation) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Further investigation has been initiated into the incident.

