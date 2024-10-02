PM is spreading lies about Himachal Pradesh for petty politics, says CM Sukhu

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday (October 2, 2024), accusing BJP leaders of “spreading lies” about the hill State for the sake of petty politics ahead of the Assembly election in neighbouring Haryana.

“Prime Minister Modi and BJP leaders are spreading lies about Himachal Pradesh during election rallies. PM Modi is consistently speaking about Himachal, but where was the BJP’s Central government when Himachal was battered by unprecedented rains last year? Despite repeated requests, the Centre didn’t heed the concern of Himachal Pradesh. The BJP kept doing politics during the natural disaster but we gave an economic package of ₹4,500 crore from our resources. The BJP leaders are hiding the truth and presenting wrong facts about Himachal, which is on its way to becoming self-reliant,” said Mr. Sukhu, addressing a gathering at Barwala in Haryana’s Panchkula district.

He was addressing an election rally in support of the Congress candidate from the Panchkula Assembly constituency, Chander Mohan. Congress observer Kewal Singh Pathania was also present among others.

Congress guarantees

Mr. Sukhu asserted that the Congress government in Himachal Pradesh has already fulfilled five of its ten guarantees in the interest of the people. “Soon after forming the government the old pension scheme (OPS) for government employees was restored, benefiting 1.36 lakh government employees; the Rajiv Gandhi start-up scheme has been started for generating employment opportunities; announcement has been made to give monthly financial assistance of ₹1,500 to women of the age group of 18 to 60 years during the ongoing financial year,” he said. “Rajiv Gandhi day boarding schools are being built in every Assembly constituency for quality education. English medium has been started from the first class in government schools,” he added.

With regard to agriculture, Mr. Sukhu said that Himachal Pradesh was the first State to give a minimum support price (MSP) for milk and wheat and maize produced by natural farming. “The Congress’s policies are to strengthen the rural economy. We are making the thinking of senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi come true in Himachal and giving money directly in the hands of the farmers and making them economically prosperous,” he said. “Our government has increased the daily wage of MGNREGA workers from ₹240 to ₹300. Our government is the first welfare government in the country to do this,” he added.