Over 190 roads closed in Himachal, Met predicts heavy rain till August 7

Over 190 roads were closed in Himachal Pradesh, where continuous rainfall has affected most parts of the state in the past four days, even as the local weather office issued a 'yellow' alert of heavy rains till August 7.

Of the 191 roads closed for vehicular traffic in the state, 79 are in Mandi, 38 in Kullu, 35 in Chamba and 30 in Shimla, five in Kangra and two each in Kinnaur and Lahaul and Spiti districts, according to the data released by the State emergency operation centre on Saturday.

So far, 294 transformers and 120 water supply schemes have been disrupted in the State, the centre said.

The Himachal Roads Transport Corporation (HRTC) has suspended bus services on 82 out of the total 3,612 routes, Managing Director, HRTC, Rohan Chand Thakur said on Friday.

Moderate to heavy showers continued to lash parts of the state, with Jogindernagar receiving the highest rainfall of 85 mm since Friday evening followed by Gohar (80 mm), Shilaroo (76.4 mm), Poanta Sahib (67.2), Palampur (57.2 mm) Dharamshala (55.6 mm) and Chopal (52 mm).

Rain-related incidents have claimed 77 lives since the onset of the monsoon on June 27 until August 1 and the State has suffered losses amounting to ₹655 crore, according to officials.

Rescue operation to trace 45 missing resumes

The rescue operation to trace about 45 people who went missing after cloudbursts in three districts of Himachal Pradesh resumed today but there has been no success so far.

A total of 410 rescuers from teams of Army, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), State Disaster Response Force, police (SDRF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), police and home guards are involved in the hunt with the help of drones, officials said on Saturday.

So far, eight people have died in the flash floods triggered by cloudburst in Nirmand, Sainj and Malana areas in Kullu, Mandi’s Padhar and Shimla’s Rampur subdivision on Wednesday night.

Around 300 people stranded around Shrikhand Mahadev in Kullu were safe and about 25 tourists at Malana are also being looked after well by the locals, the Chief Secretary Prabodh Saxena had said on Friday.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu who visited Samej village in Rampur where over 30 people are missing on Friday had announced an immediate relief of ₹50,000 for the victims and said they would be given ₹5,000 monthly for rent for the next three months along with gas, food and other essential items.

