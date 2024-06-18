Missing American paraglider Trevor Bokstaahlar's body found in Himachal's Lahaul and Spiti

Three days after an American citizen went missing, his body was recovered in a ravine between Kee and Tashigang in Himachal Pradesh’s Lahaul and Spiti district on June 16, police said.

Trevor Bokstaahlar (31) went missing on June 13 during his visit to the Spiti Valley, following which a search team was constituted, they said.

According to the police, the team conducted searches at various areas of Kaza and recovered a motorcycle rented by the deceased near a deserted area close to Tashigang, but no further clues were found.

A day later, with the assistance of the Dogra Regiment of the Army, a drone on June 14 identified a parachute stuck in a deep ravine between Kee and Tashigang, they said.

The police suspected the parachute belonged to Trevor, who was a base jumper, Superintendent of Police (SP) Lahaul and Spiti, Mayank Chaudhary said. Consequently, teams from the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), trained in such rescue operations and adverse conditions, were deployed and Trevor’s body was brought down, SP Chaudhary said.

Prima facie, it appears to be an accident, the police said.

The information has been shared with the American Embassy and we are in constant contact with them, the SP said, adding that the body would be handed over to them after the formalities are completed.

Amit Shah praises ITBP for retrieving paraglider’s body

Union Home Minister Amit Shah praised the troops of the mountain-warfare trained ITBP, which retrieved the body of the U.S. paraglider.

The Minister said in a post X that he is “proud of our brave Himveers”. “The ITBP [Indo-Tibetan Border Police] Mountain Rescue Team recently undertook a challenging search operation on the high mountain cliffs in Lahaul & Spiti and recovered the body of an American citizen who lost his life in an accident while paragliding,” Mr. Shah said in the post.

“At the request of the local administration, @ITBP_official team members risked their own lives and climbed 14,800 feet high in the mountains to recover the mortal remains for a humanitarian cause,” he added.

He said the ITBP’s dedication to humanity is “commendable”.

The about 90,000 personnel ITBP is primarily tasked with guarding the 3,488-kilometre-long Line of Actual Control with China, apart from rendering a variety of internal security duties.

