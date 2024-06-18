GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Missing American paraglider Trevor Bokstaahlar's body found in Himachal's Lahaul and Spiti

American paraglider Trevor Bokstaahlar’s body recovered in Himachal Pradesh ravine; praised by Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Updated - June 18, 2024 01:44 pm IST

Published - June 18, 2024 01:43 pm IST - Manali/Shimla

PTI
The climb involved traversing 1,900 feet of scree and rocky face, followed by a 400-foot cliff requiring high technical skill. The total ascent was 2,300 feet from the road head at 12,500 feet, ITBP said in a post on X. Screengrab: X/@ITBP_official

The climb involved traversing 1,900 feet of scree and rocky face, followed by a 400-foot cliff requiring high technical skill. The total ascent was 2,300 feet from the road head at 12,500 feet, ITBP said in a post on X. Screengrab: X/@ITBP_official

Three days after an American citizen went missing, his body was recovered in a ravine between Kee and Tashigang in Himachal Pradesh’s Lahaul and Spiti district on June 16, police said.

Trevor Bokstaahlar (31) went missing on June 13 during his visit to the Spiti Valley, following which a search team was constituted, they said.

According to the police, the team conducted searches at various areas of Kaza and recovered a motorcycle rented by the deceased near a deserted area close to Tashigang, but no further clues were found.

A day later, with the assistance of the Dogra Regiment of the Army, a drone on June 14 identified a parachute stuck in a deep ravine between Kee and Tashigang, they said.

The police suspected the parachute belonged to Trevor, who was a base jumper, Superintendent of Police (SP) Lahaul and Spiti, Mayank Chaudhary said. Consequently, teams from the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), trained in such rescue operations and adverse conditions, were deployed and Trevor’s body was brought down, SP Chaudhary said.

Prima facie, it appears to be an accident, the police said.

The information has been shared with the American Embassy and we are in constant contact with them, the SP said, adding that the body would be handed over to them after the formalities are completed.

Amit Shah praises ITBP for retrieving paraglider’s body

Union Home Minister Amit Shah praised the troops of the mountain-warfare trained ITBP, which retrieved the body of the U.S. paraglider.

The Minister said in a post X that he is “proud of our brave Himveers”. “The ITBP [Indo-Tibetan Border Police] Mountain Rescue Team recently undertook a challenging search operation on the high mountain cliffs in Lahaul & Spiti and recovered the body of an American citizen who lost his life in an accident while paragliding,” Mr. Shah said in the post.

“At the request of the local administration, @ITBP_official team members risked their own lives and climbed 14,800 feet high in the mountains to recover the mortal remains for a humanitarian cause,” he added.

He said the ITBP’s dedication to humanity is “commendable”.

The about 90,000 personnel ITBP is primarily tasked with guarding the 3,488-kilometre-long Line of Actual Control with China, apart from rendering a variety of internal security duties.

Related Topics

Himachal Pradesh / accident (general)

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.