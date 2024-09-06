ADVERTISEMENT

Met office warns of low flash flood risk in 5 districts of Himachal, 40 roads closed

Published - September 06, 2024 04:52 pm IST - Shimla

A total of 40 roads including 16 in Mandi, 10 in Kangra, nine in Shimla, two in Kullu and one each in Sirmaur, Una and Lahaul and Spiti districts are closed for vehicular traffic as per the state emergency operation centre

PTI

Damaged road after massive landslide at Baluganj due to Monsoon rainfall, in Shimla, Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

As rains forced closure of 40 roads in Himachal Pradesh, the local Met office on Friday (September 6, 2024) warned of low flash flood risk in five districts of the state.

The local meteorological office has warned of low flash flood risk in parts of Shimla, Solan, Sirmaur, Mandi and Bilaspur districts till Saturday. It has issued yellow alert of heavy rain, thunderstorm and lightning in 10 out of 12 districts of the state, barring tribal districts of Kinnaur and Lahaul and Spiti on Friday.

A total of 40 roads including 16 in Mandi, 10 in Kangra, nine in Shimla, two in Kullu and one each in Sirmaur, Una and Lahaul and Spiti districts are closed for vehicular traffic as per the state emergency operation centre.

As many as 32 power schemes have also been affected in the State, the centre said.

Meanwhile, moderate rains lashed parts of the state. Dehra Gopipur recorded 64 mm of rain and was the wettest, followed by Dharamshala 55.2 mm, Palampur 32.4 mm, Sarahan 22 mm, Kasauli 19 mm and Kangra 17.2 mm.

Himachal Pradesh's rainfall deficit since the onset of monsoon in the state on June 27 stands at 21%, with the state receiving 509.3 mm rainfall against an average of 648.1 mm.

A total of 155 people have died in rain-related incidents during the ongoing monsoon season from June 27 till September 5 and the state has suffered losses to the tune of ₹1,303 crore, officials said.

