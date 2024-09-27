Met issues 'yellow' alert in Himachal Pradesh, over 40 roads closed

The local meteorological department issued a 'yellow' alert for heavy rains in isolated areas of Himachal Pradesh on Friday (September 27, 2024), officials said.

A total of 47 roads including National Highway 707 were closed for vehicular traffic in Himachal Pradesh following rains, officials said on Friday.

Rains continued to lash parts of the State with Jogindernagar logging the highest rainfall of 80 mm since Thursday, followed by 79.8 mm in Palampur, 65 mm in Baijnath, 51.2 mm in Poanta Sahib, 34.5 mm in Shimla, 27 mm in Dehra Gopipur, 26.5 mm in Dhaulakuan, 25 mm in Gohar, 16 mm each in Dharampur and Kasauli, 12.4 mm in Kangra and 10 mm in Nahan, they said.

The highest number of 25 roads were closed in Sirmaur, including NH 707 connecting Hatkoti in Shimla district and Poanta Sahib in Sirmaur district, ten in Kangra, eight in Mandi, two in Kullu and one each in Kinnaur and Shimla districts, according to the state emergency operation centre (SEOC).

The number of power supply schemes affected by the rains in the State stands at 156, the SEOC said.

The rain deficit in the current monsoon season from June 1 till date was 19% with the State receiving 590.4 mm rainfall against an average of 729.5 mm, the weather office said on Wednesday (September 25, 2024).

Officials said that 185 people died in rain-related incidents since the onset of monsoon in Himachal Pradesh on June 27 till Thursday (September 26, 2024) evening, while 28 were missing.

The State has suffered losses to the tune of ₹1,332 crore, they said.

