Hindu groups stage mass protest in Shimla over 'illegal' mosque

Hindu right-wing bodies on Thursday (September 5, 2024) staged a massive protest at Chaura maidan in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh, in the vicinity of the Vidhan Sabha, demanding demolition of an "illegal" mosque in Sanjauli.

Dev Bhumi Shatriya Sangathan President Rumit Singh Thakur, who gave a call to "sanatanis" to assemble in Shimla, said people from across the State responded to his call and demonstrated "Sanatan unity".

The Thursday protest was a fallout of an attack on a businessman in the Malyana area on September 1, allegedly by some people from the Muslim community.

In the immediate wake of the incident, people gathered in Malyana, an area outside Sanjauli, and demanded the demolition of a mosque there.

‘Outsiders’ coming to Himachal Pradesh

Mr. Thakur alleged that outsiders are coming to Himachal Pradesh in droves and demanded the government verify their identity and register their trades.

He said Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu had called him Wednesday and assured him of an action in the matter.

Mr. Sukhu on Thursday told reporters that all residents of the state have the same rights and he has respect for all religions.

"Peaceful protests are permitted but nobody will be allowed to take law into his hands," he said.

Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister Anirudh Singh said the mosque is built on government land and matter has been sub-judice for the past 14 years.

Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh said there will be no laxity in dealing against any encroachers.

"Nobody is above the law and whatever action is taken would be under the parameters of the law whether it is by the municipal corporation or police," he said.

