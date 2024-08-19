Himachal’s ‘environmental cell’ will address challenges of waste management: Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday (August 19, 2024) said the State government had decided to create a dedicated ‘environmental cell’ within the Urban Development Department to address the growing challenges of solid and liquid waste management in the State’s urban centres, which have been exacerbated by rapid urbanisation.

Pointing to the urgent need for the measure, Mr. Sukhu said the State’s 60 Urban Local Bodies (ULBs), including five Municipal Corporations, 29 Municipal Councils, and 26 Nagar Panchayats, were struggling to cope with the increasing demand for municipal services.

“Solid and liquid waste management is the biggest challenge being faced by urban local bodies today. Therefore, there will be a dedicated cell to meet these challenges, ensuring cleaner and more sustainable urban environments across Himachal Pradesh,” Mr. Sukhu said.

The Urban Development Department, responsible for implementing regulations related to waste management, currently lacks the technical manpower for effective execution. The newly established environmental cell is expected to bridge this gap by providing the necessary staff and expertise. The creation of the environmental cell is seen as a crucial step towards making the State’s ULBs environmentally more sustainable, the statement added.

The CM said improper disposal of waste materials could have a cascading effect on public health, environment, and overall quality of life. Effective waste management practices are essential not only to prevent the spread of diseases and protect drinking water but also to maintain air quality and safeguard the overall well-being of the community, Mr. Sukhu said.

