Himachal urges Centre to explore possibility of running trains on green hydrogen on Kalka-Shimla heritage rail track

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday (November 4, 2024) urged the Central government to explore the possibility of running trains on the Kalka-Shimla narrow-guage railway, a UNESCO world heritage site, on green hydrogen – a clean energy source

Mr. Sukhu said the transition would help the hill state in achieving its goal of becoming a ‘green energy state’ by 2026.

Mr. Sukhu, in a letter written to the Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, urged the ministry to consider transforming this historic rail line into a green energy-powered route. “The state government aims to make Himachal Pradesh a green energy state by March 31, 2026 and has undertaken several initiatives to achieve this goal,” he said.

The Kalka–Shimla railway is a narrow-gauge railway in Himachal Pradesh, which traverses a mostly-mountainous route from Kalka to Shimla. On 8 July 2008, UNESCO added the Kalka–Shimla railway to the mountain railways of India World Heritage Site.

Mr. Sukhu said that the State government is working on a six-pronged strategy to transform the State into a certified green energy state, contributing significantly to India’s climate commitments and aligning with the Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs). This strategic transition will ensure a fair and just shift towards sustainable energy while also boosting the state’s economy.

“The State is on track to replace its current thermal power consumption of 1,500 Million Units (MUs) with renewable sources, including hydro, solar, and wind power. Currently, the state consumes 13,500 MUs of power, with a large portion already derived from renewable sources. Achieving 90% renewable energy consumption in the power distribution network will enable Himachal Pradesh to be certified as a fully Green State of the country. This transition is expected to be completed within a year and will also allow industries in the State to apply for the ‘Eco Mark’, enhancing the value of their products,” he wrote.

He added that the state overnment is also laying a strong focus on solar power generation, with plans to establish a capacity of 2,000 Megawatts over the next four to five years. The State is also making significant progress in the production of green hydrogen. “The first facility, in collaboration with Oil India Limited (OIL), is underway and discussions with private investors for more such facilities are ongoing,” he added.

