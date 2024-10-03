Himachal tourism to receive USD 162 mn loan from Asian Development Bank

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) on Thursday (October 3, 2024) approved a USD 162 million loan to support tourism development projects in Himachal Pradesh.

ADB, Senior Project Officer, Vivek Vishal said this project will enhance the state's tourism potential by upgrading and preserving heritage and cultural sites, establishing new facilities, and strengthening the tourism sector.

ADB has approved a USD 162 million loan to support sustainable and inclusive tourism development projects in Himachal Pradesh.

The Sustainable and Inclusive Tourism Development Project in Himachal Pradesh will promote heritage and cultural centers in the districts of Mandi and Hamirpur, restore the Naggar Castle in Kullu, beautification of public spaces and modern tourist facilities, and construction of convention center and facilities in Kangra, improved wayside amenities in Kullu, Hamirpur, and Kangra.

These improvements will incorporate green solutions such as solar lighting and electric vehicles and will cater to the needs of the elderly, women, children, and persons with disabilities.

"In addition, the project will develop wellness centers, tourist recreation facilities, adventure sports center and water park complex, and biking trails. These new establishments and facilities will provide employment opportunities to the communities and boost the local economy," the ADB said.

ADB will help strengthen the institutional capacity of the Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Board to develop a tourism strategy and marketing plan. The project will strengthen district-level tourism management so they can develop strategic destination development plans and improve tourist destination management.