Himachal Pradesh raises minimum age of marriage for women from 18 to 21 years

Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu says Himachal Pradesh is the first State to take the initiative, and ‘the Congress has always been at the forefront to work towards the betterment of women’

Updated - August 27, 2024 10:54 pm IST

Published - August 27, 2024 10:53 pm IST - CHANDIGARH

Vikas Vasudeva
Vikas Vasudeva
Himachal Pradesh State Assembly on Tuesday, August 27 passed a Bill increasing the minimum age of marriage for women from 18 to 21 years.

Himachal Pradesh State Assembly on Tuesday, August 27 passed a Bill increasing the minimum age of marriage for women from 18 to 21 years. | Photo Credit: ANI

The Himachal Pradesh State Assembly on Tuesday (August 27, 2024) passed a Bill increasing the minimum age of marriage for women from 18 to 21 years in order to support gender equality and higher education.

The Prohibition of Child Marriage (Himachal Pradesh Amendment) Bill, 2024 was introduced by Women Empowerment Minister Dhani Ram Shandil in the State Assembly during its ongoing monsoon session. The Bill was passed by voice vote.

The Bill states the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2006 was enacted to prohibit solemnisation of child marriage and matters related to it.

Explained | Why is the Supreme Court examining marriage laws for minors?

“In today’s world the women are progressing in every field. The early marriages, however, act as a hindrance not only in the progress of their career but also in their physical development. In order to provide for gender equality and opportunities of obtaining higher education, it has become necessary to increase the minimum age of marriage for the girls. Thus, it is proposed to amend the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2006 and other related Acts in their application to the State of Himachal Pradesh and increase the minimum age for marriage for girls to 21 years,” the Bill states.

Also read: Age and marriage: On raising the age of marriage for women

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu told The Hindu the Bill clearly showed the intent of the Congress government to focus on serving the best interests of women. “We are the first State in the country to enact the legislation to increase the marriage age of girls to 21. The Congress has always been at the forefront to work towards the betterment of women,” Mr. Sukhu said.

gender / marriage / Himachal Pradesh

