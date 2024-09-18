ADVERTISEMENT

Himachal Pradesh rains: 50 roads closed as rain lashes parts of state

Updated - September 18, 2024 01:41 pm IST - Shimla

The local meteorological centre had issued a 'yellow' alert for thunderstorms and lightning in isolated areas of six districts of the state

PTI

Students use umbrellas to shield themselves during rain in Shimla. | Photo Credit: PTI

A total of 50 roads were closed in Himachal Pradesh and 63 power supply schemes were disrupted, the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC) said on Wednesday (September 18, 2024).

ADVERTISEMENT

Moderate rain lashed parts of the state and Jubbarhatti in the suburbs Shimla received 46 mm of rainfall since Tuesday evening, followed by Mandi (38.6 mm), Kasauli (35 mm), Ghaghas (30 mm), Sarahan (26 mm), Kandaghat (24.4 mm) and Dharamshala (11.4 mm), the India Meteorological Department here said.

31 roads closed in Himachal Pradesh as rain continues to lash parts of State

As of Wednesday morning, 21 roads were closed in Shimla, 13 in Mandi, 10 in Kangra, five in Kullu and one in Sirmaur district, according to SEOC.

ADVERTISEMENT

The local meteorological centre had issued a 'yellow' alert for thunderstorms and lightning in isolated areas of six districts of the state on Wednesday.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Heavy rains in Himachal Pradesh, landslides and flash floods block 288 roads

The rain deficit during the ongoing monsoon season from June 1 till September 17 stands at 18%, with the state receiving 569.3 mm of rainfall against an average of 698.3 mm.

According to officials, 172 people have died in rain-related incidents since the onset of monsoon in the state on June 27 till Monday evening, while 30 are still missing. The state has suffered losses to the tune of ₹1,327 crore, they said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US