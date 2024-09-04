GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Himachal govt. to pay employee salaries on 5th, pension on 10th per month for ‘fiscal prudence’

The CM said the government’s efforts to map expenditure with revenue to save money being paid as interest on loans is a step towards achieving fiscal prudence

Updated - September 04, 2024 08:01 pm IST - CHANDIGARH

The Hindu Bureau
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. | Photo Credit: ANI

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday (September 4, 2024) said the government intends to utilise the State’s financial resources judiciously by mapping expenditures with receipts, and against this backdrop, it has decided to pay government employees their salaries on the fifth and pensions of retirees on the 10th of every month.

In a statement during the ongoing session of the State Assembly, Mr. Sukhu said, “The key reason for paying salary and pension on the fifth and 10th respectively, instead of the first of every month is that our government wants to use the financial resources judiciously by mapping the expenditure with receipts, which shows the efficient financial management of our government.”

He was replying on the issue of delayed salaries raised by the Leader of Opposition and BJP MLA Jai Ram Thakur in the House.

“The state government has to pay salary and pension on the first of every month, while the ₹520 crore revenue deficit grant (RDG) is received on the sixth of every month, and ₹740 crore share inc central taxes on 10 of every month from the government of India. For the payment of salary and pension on the first date, the State government is forced to bear the burden of unnecessary interest by taking an advance loan from the market at the rate of about 7.50%,” he said. “By this arrangement (changing the salary/pension dates) we have tried to save the interest amount on the loan taken by the State government,” he added.

The Chief Minister said the effort of the government by mapping of expenditure with revenue to save money being paid as interest on loans is a step towards achieving fiscal prudence. “The government would save an amount of about ₹3 crore every month by deferring the payment of salaries and pensions,” he said.

Mr. Sukhu said the provision would not be applicable to employees and pensioner government boards and corporations.

Published - September 04, 2024 07:32 pm IST

Related Topics

Himachal Pradesh

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.