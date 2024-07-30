ADVERTISEMENT

Himachal govt. mandates national anthem recital during school morning assembly

Published - July 30, 2024 05:44 pm IST - CHANDIGARH

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said the initiative was a part of a broader effort to reform the education system while instilling a sense of patriotism among students

Vikas Vasudeva
Representational file image. | Photo Credit: Reuters

With a stated objective of instilling a national spirit among students, the Himachal Pradesh government has decided to conduct national anthem during the morning assembly sessions of all schools in the State.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Tuesday said that the purpose behind the decision is to infuse a sense of patriotism among the younger generations fostering a spirit of unity and integrity thereby nurturing them into responsible citizens of the Nation. “It has also been decided to unfurl the national flags daily in all the High and Senior Secondary Schools compulsorily,” he said in Shimla.

Mr. Sukhu said that after coming to power, the Congress government has brought various reforms in the education system and this initiative was a part of broader efforts to reform the education system. “The State government was also making strides to improve the physical well-being of students as physical education and yoga would become mandatory subjects in the curriculum, ensuring that the students dedicates at least 15 minutes each day to physical exercise in all the schools,” he said.

He said it would be the responsibility of physical teachers to ensure the exercise of the students during the period and other teachers would perform the duty wherever the post of physical teacher is lying vacant.

“Training in Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) and first aid would also be provided to the students in collaboration with the Health and Ayush Departments equipping students with vital life saving skills. These reforms are part of the State government’s commitment to provide holistic education that not only focuses on academic excellence but also on physical health, national pride, and civic responsibility. By integrating these elements into the daily routine of students, the government aims to build a more resilient, united and patriotic future generation,” the Chief Minister said.

