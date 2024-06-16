GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Himachal govt. contemplating resuming student elections in HPU, colleges, says CM Sukhu

Mr. Sukhu added that the government was working to make Himachal a self-reliant State by improving the quality of education in all the government run institutions

Published - June 16, 2024 02:25 am IST - CHANDIGARH

Vikas Vasudeva
Vikas Vasudeva
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. File

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. File | Photo Credit: ANI

Almost a decade after students elections were banned in Himachal Pradesh University, the State government will contemplate on resuming the possibility of conducting Students Central Association (SCA) elections.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Saturday said the State government would explore the possibilities of conducting Students Central Association (SCA) elections in HPU. In Shimla, speaking during an alumni event, Mr. Sukhu said the discussions were being held with the University authorities in this regard, adding that student elections over the years have given a platform to produce several political leaders in the State.

The direct elections to the SCA in HPU and its affiliated colleges were discontinued in the wake of a spurt in violent incidents in the year 2014. Student organisations have been for long demanding the lifting the ban on SCA elections.

Mr. Sukhu added that the government was working to make Himachal a self-reliant State and numerous steps were being taken to improve the quality of education in all the government run institutions. “The government has initiated English medium in government schools starting from class one. Apart from this, Rajiv Gandhi Day Boarding Schools were coming up in all 68 Assembly constituencies of the State in a phased manner which would provide state-of-the-art facilities to the students,” he said.

He said that the government mulls to bring innovative changes in the higher education sector based on modern teaching technologies. He said under the government’s flagship scheme - Mukhya Mantri Sukh Aashray - as many as 4,000 orphan children have been adopted as ‘Children of the State’ and the entire responsibility of their education has been taken by the State government.

