Himachal CM Sukhu says Union Minister’s remark on Rahul Gandhi ‘irresponsible’

Published - September 18, 2024 08:55 pm IST - CHANDIGARH

CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said the comments of Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu “do not strengthen India’s democratic setup”

The Hindu Bureau

CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu calls for BJP intervention to maintain dignity. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Amid the political controversy following remarks made by Union Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ravneet Singh Bittu on Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said that irresponsible utterances do not contribute to strengthening the democratic setup and the BJP must immediately intervene and rein in the outspoken leader on Wednesday (September 18, 2024).

“In my personal capacity and on behalf of the Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee, I strongly denounce the unconstitutional language used against Rahul Gandhi,” he said in Shimla, addressing a press conference.

Congress files police complaint against Ravneet Singh Bittu, Tarvinder Singh Marvah over threats against Rahul Gandhi

“Under Rahul Gandhi’s visionary leadership, the ideology of the Congress party has strengthened the social fabric and he represents the voice of millions of people who are disillusioned with the authoritarian policies of the Union Government led by the BJP,” he added.

Mr. Sukhu said that Ravneet Bittu, the Minister of State in the Union Government, had all praise for Mr. Gandhi when he was a Member of Parliament representing the Congress party, but now he has compromised all his moral values in pursuit of power. “Every political entity in a democracy has the right to agree or disagree, but it is essential that dignity and respect are maintained in political discourse,” he said.

Act against leaders making ‘violent’ remarks against Rahul, Kharge urges PM Modi

“Mr. Gandhi undertook ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ to spread the message of peace and harmony amongst the people and has been continuously raising his voice against the oppressive and anti-people policies of the BJP government. Being afraid of Rahul Gandhi’s fame, the BJP leaders seem to be perplexed and unable to digest his rising popularity, resorting to unparliamentary language against him merely to attract the media’s attention,” he said.

Mr. Bittu had verbally attacked Mr. Gandhi over the statements he made in the U.S. surrounding Sikhs in India.

