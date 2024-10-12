GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Himachal CM Sukhu blames BJP leaders including PM Modi for spreading lies about State’s financial situation

Mr. Sukhu announced 4% dearness allowance for the employees and pensioners of the State and said it would benefit 1.80 lakh employees and 1.70 lakh pensioners from January 1, 2023.

Published - October 12, 2024 03:30 pm IST - CHANDIGARH

The Hindu Bureau
File photo of Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

File photo of Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. | Photo Credit: ANI

Dismissing the concern over State’s financial crunch, Himahal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu accused Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) of spreading lies about the financial stituation of the State.

Announcing 4% dearness allowance for the employees and pensioners of the State that, he said would benefit 1.80 lakh employees and 1.70 lakh pensioners from January 1, 2023, Mr. Sukhu said testimony to the fact that the State Government was committed to address the grievances of its employees and there was no such financial crunch as of now.

PM is spreading lies about Himachal Pradesh for petty politics, says CM Sukhu

Mr. Sukhu said the following the DA, the State government would be bearing an extra burden of ₹600 crore per year. The Chief Minister also announced that the employees and pensioners will receive their November salary and pension on October 28 ahead of Deepawal festival.

“Himachal Pradesh will be self reliant by 2027 and there was no such financial crunch as being propagated in the media by the national and the state BJP leaders,” said Mr. Sukhu in Shimla, addressing a press conference on October 11.

Hitting out at the BJP, Mr. Sukhu accused leaders of the BJP for spreading lies about the financial status of the State including Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “BJP has left no stone unturned in spreading misinformation about the State’s fiscal health. The payment of due amount of the employees including DA and arrears are the testimony to the fact that the state government was committed to address the grievances of its employees and there was no such financial crunch as of now,” he said.

The Chief Minister also announced to pay the entire full amount of pending arrears to all the pensioners above 75 years of age. He said that a total of ₹202 crore would be spent in this financial year over the salary and pension arrears. An additional installment of arrear amounting to ₹20,000 for class-IV category employees will be released to them in this fiscal itself, added Mr. Sukhu,

