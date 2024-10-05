Himachal CM says no toilet tax in State, BJP making false claim for political gains

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Friday denied any claims of imposition or proposal of a so-called ‘toilet tax’ in the State and asserted that the Opposition Bharatiya Janta Party was making baseless claims for political gains ahead of Haryana Assembly election.

Amid reports of Himachal Pradesh government imposing ‘toilet tax’ on the number of toilet seats in dwellings, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman posted on X: “Unbelievable, if true! Whilst ⁦PM Narendra Modi ⁩ji, builds Swachhata as a people’s movement, here is Indian National Congress taxing people for toilets! Shame that they didn’t provide good sanitation during their time, but this step will shame the country!”

Speaking to journalists in New Delhi, Mr. Sukhu said that such claims are baseless and should not be used for political purposes. He said: “In the light of Haryana Vidhan Sabha elections, the BJP is either playing the religion card or sometimes raising the fabricated toilet tax issue. No one should attempt to politicise issues purely for political gains, especially when the allegations are far from reality.”

Mr. Sukhu said that before the Assembly elections in 2022, the then BJP government had introduced free sops worth ₹5,000 crore, including the provision of free water, in a bid to secure electoral success. “Despite these measures, the people of the State voted in favour of the Congress party leading to the formation of Congress government in the State. He said that free water was also offered to five-star hotels. In view of this, the Congress government has taken steps to rationalise the water subsidy and decided to impose minimal charges of ₹100 per connection per month in the rural areas,” he said.

