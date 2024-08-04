GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Himachal Pradesh cloudbursts: Death toll rises to 11, searches on for over 40 missing

Over 410 rescuers from various agencies are involved in the hunt; officials use sniffer dogs, drones and other equipment to locate the missing people

Updated - August 04, 2024 08:59 pm IST

Published - August 04, 2024 08:51 pm IST - Shimla

PTI
Search and rescue operations continue to find people who went missing after a cloudburst in Shimla on August 4, 2024. Over 40 people are still missing after a series of cloudbursts occurred on the night of July 31.

Search and rescue operations continue to find people who went missing after a cloudburst in Shimla on August 4, 2024. Over 40 people are still missing after a series of cloudbursts occurred on the night of July 31. | Photo Credit: PTI

The death toll due to flash floods triggered by cloudbursts in three districts of Himachal Pradesh has increased to 11 with the recovery of two more bodies from Mandi district.

Over 40 people are still missing after a series of cloudbursts occurred in Kullu's Nirmand, Sainj and Malana, Mandi's Padhar and Shimla's Rampur subdivision on the night of July 31 and wreaked havoc.

“The bodies of Sonam (23) and three-month-old Manvi were recovered from Rajbhan village in Padhar area of Mandi district,” officials said.

The rescue operations are still underway and sniffer dogs, drones and other equipment are also being used to locate the missing people.

According to officials, 410 rescuers from teams of the Army, NDRF, SDRF, ITBP, CISF, Himachal Pradesh Police and home guards are involved in the hunt. Over 30 people are missing in Samej village in Gram panchayat Sarpara in Rampur subdivision.

“More machines have been deployed and the rescue operations are going in full swing. As the flow of water has reduced, now machines have reached the spot where the missing persons could be possibly found,” Up-pradhan Sarpara C.L. Negi said.

The State government on August 2 announced an immediate relief of ₹ 50,000 for the victims and said they would be given ₹5,000 monthly for rent for the next three months along with gas, food and other essential items.

The State has suffered a loss of ₹ 662 crore since the onset of monsoon on June 27 till August 3. Seventy nine people have lost their lives in rain-related incidents, as per the State emergency operation centre.

