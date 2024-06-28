Himachal all set to launch Early Childhood Care Education Tutor Scheme, says CM Sukhu

In line with the New Education Policy, the Himachal Pradesh government is all set to launch the ‘Himachal Pradesh Early Childhood Care and Education Tutor Scheme’ that is aimed at the overall growth of children between the age of 3 and 6 years.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Thursday said 6,297 pre-primary sections in primary schools were currently being run by the government in the State catering to approximately 60,000 children and 2,377 anganwadis were also co-located with these primary schools.

“In alignment with the National Education Policy, 2020, which recommends comprehensive Early Childhood Care and Education (ECCE), the Education department would soon implement a combination of all four ECCE models in the State,” said the Chief Minister. These models include standalone anganwadis and anganwadis co-located with primary schools, pre-primary schools covering at least ages 5 to 6 years co-located with existing primary schools, and standalone pre-primary schools, he added.

He said the Himachal Pradesh government would engage ECCE tutors for all 6,297 schools adhering to National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) norms. “This initiative highlights the State government’s commitment to providing quality early childhood education and ensuring the holistic development and nurturing the young minds in Himachal,” said Mr. Sukhu.

The Chief Minister added that the State government was committed to improving educational accessibility by ensuring quality education closer to students’ homes. He emphasised about the ongoing efforts to introduce innovative schemes in the education sector, including the recruitment of teachers of various categories.

In addition to these initiatives, the State government is also launching Rajiv Gandhi Day Boarding School in every Assembly constituency, Mr. Sukhu further said.

