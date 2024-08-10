GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Heavy rains lash parts of Himachal Pradesh, over 120 roads closed

The regional Met office has also issued an ‘orange’ warning for heavy to very rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorm and lightning, at isolated places on Saturday and a ‘yellow’ warning for heavy rain till August 16

Published - August 10, 2024 05:07 pm IST - Shimla

PTI
File picture of rescue operations at a flood-hit region in Shimla.

File picture of rescue operations at a flood-hit region in Shimla. | Photo Credit: ANI

Heavy rains lashed parts of Himachal Pradesh as 128 roads remained closed in the state due to landslides and flash floods.

The regional Met office has also issued an 'orange' warning for heavy to very rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorm and lightning, at isolated places on Saturday (August 10, 2024) and a 'yellow' warning for heavy rain till August 16.

Heavy rains lashed parts of the state with Nahan (Sirmaur) recording the highest rainfall of 168.3 mm since Friday evening, followed by 106.4 mm in Sandhole, 93.2 mm in Nagrota Suriyan, 67 mm in Dhaulakuan, 53.2 mm in Jubberhatti and 45.6 mm in Kandaghat.

Himachal Pradesh: Rescue teams operating at cloudburst-affected Samej village face difficulties as heavy rain continues

According to the State Emergency Operation Centre, 44 power and 67 water supply schemes have been disrupted due to the rains.

The Met department also warned of a low to moderate flash flood risk in isolated parts of Mandi, Sirmaur, Shimla and Kullu districts till Sunday (August 11, 2024) morning.

The weather department has cautioned of the possibility of damage to plantations, crops, vulnerable structures and 'kutcha' houses due to strong winds and waterlogging in low-lying areas.

In view of an orange alert of heavy to very heavy rain in Hamirpur district on Saturday, Hamirpur Deputy Commissioner, Amarjit Singh appealed to the residents to take precautions and avoid going near rivers and streams..

Monsoon fury: Four dead, 49 missing as multiple cloudbursts, flash floods hit Himachal Pradesh

He also asked people to not take shelter under trees in bad weather and maintain a safe distance from power wires.

More than 100 people have been killed in rain-related incidents and the state has suffered losses of about Rs 842 crores between June 27 and August 9, officials added.

The rainfall deficit in the state during the monsoon that began on June 1 stood at 28 per cent till August 10 with Himachal Pradesh receiving 328.8 mm rain against an average of 455.5 mm.

Himachal Pradesh / rains / flood / weather

