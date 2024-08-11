ADVERTISEMENT

Heavy rains in Himachal Pradesh, landslides and flash floods block 288 roads

Updated - August 11, 2024 01:30 pm IST

Published - August 11, 2024 01:16 pm IST - Shimla

Water from overflowing streams has entered several houses in Una while the Lahaul and Spiti police have issued an advisory for residents and travellers to exercise extreme caution

PTI

The water level of the Beas River rises due to torrential rains during the monsoon season. | Photo Credit: ANI

Landslides and flash floods triggered by heavy rains over the last two days has led to the closure of more than 280 roads in Himachal Pradesh, with 150 being closed on Saturday (August 10), according to officials.

ADVERTISEMENT

Water from overflowing streams has entered several houses in Una while the Lahaul and Spiti police have issued an advisory for residents and travellers to exercise extreme caution and not to cross the Jahalman Nallah as its water level is "rapidly" rising, they said.

Glacial lakes multiply in Himachal Pradesh and Tibet, posing a threat to lives and infrastructure downstream

Rescue operations to trace about 30 people who went missing after the July 31 flash floods in Kullu, Mandi and Shimla district are being conducted but there has been no major success. So far, 28 bodies have been recovered, the officials said.

ADVERTISEMENT

More than 100 people have been killed in rain-related incidents, and the state has suffered losses of about ₹842 crore between June 27 and August 9, they said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The officials said of the 288 roads, 138 were closed on Friday and 150 on Saturday.

State emergency operation centre data stated that 96 roads have been closed in Mandi, 76 in Shimla, 37 in Kullu, 33 in Sirmaur, 26 in Chamba, seven in Lahaul and Spiti, five in Hamirpur, and four each in Kangra and Kinnaur.

ADVERTISEMENT

Heavy rains lash parts of Himachal Pradesh, over 120 roads closed

Kinnaur district has been cut off from state capital Shimla following flash floods between Pooh and Kaurik and a landslide on the National Highway 5 near Negulsariin.

The officials said 458 power and 48 water supply schemes are also affected in the state.

The regional meteorological office on Sunday issued an 'orange' alert, the warning for heavy to very rainfall at isolated places in in five districts - Bilaspur, Chamba, Hamiprpur, Kullu, Kangra, Mandi, Shimla, Solan, Sirmaur and Una.

ADVERTISEMENT

It said rains will be accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning.

The MeT office also warned of low to moderate flash flood risk in isolated parts of Chamba, Hamirpur, Kullu, Mandi, Sirmaur and Shimla districts.

Himachal Pradesh: Rescue teams operating at cloudburst-affected Samej village face difficulties as heavy rain continues

It said plantations, crops, vulnerable structures and 'kutcha' houses could suffer damage due to strong winds and waterlogging in low-lying areas.

The rainfall deficit in Himachal Pradesh during the monsoon that began on June 1 stood at 28% till August 10 with Himachal Pradesh receiving 328.8 mm rain against an average of 455.5 mm.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US