ADVERTISEMENT

Groom in Turkiye denied leave, has virtual 'nikah' with bride in Himachal

Published - November 09, 2024 08:28 am IST - Shimla

The bride’s uncle said, this was possible because of advanced technology

PTI

A virtual ‘nikah’ was solemnised in Himachal Pradesh with the groom in Turkiye and the bride in Mandi.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The marriage ceremony of Adnan Muhammad, a resident of Bilaspur, had to be performed virtually as the company for which he works in Turkiye refused to grant him leave,” his family members said.

Also, the ailing grandfather of the bride insisted that she get married at the earliest, they added.

ADVERTISEMENT

The family members of the groom and the bride agreed to a virtual ‘nikah’ and the barat from Bilaspur reached Mandi on Sunday (November 3, 2024). The marriage was held on Monday (November 4, 2024).

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The couple connected through video calling and a qazi performed the rituals with the duo saying “qubool hai” thrice.

Akram Mohammad, the uncle of the girl said the wedding was made possible only due to the advanced technology.

Last year in July, Ashish Singha from Kotgarh in Shimla and Shivani Thakur from Bhuntar in Kullu tied the knot through video conferencing as the barat could not reach its destination due to landslides and flash floods.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Himachal Pradesh

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US