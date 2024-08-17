Flash floods on rise in Himachal Pradesh; traditional water sources to bear the brunt

Even as torrential rains, followed by flash floods have been causing havoc in the hill State of Himachal Pradesh, the erratic rainfall pattern is also seen as a reason behind depleting natural water sources, especially water springs that have been going dry over the years in the State.

Himachal Pradesh has seen a steep rise in flash flood events during the past few years, especially in the monsoon season. These flash floods have killed hundreds of people, damaged critical infrastructure, and raised concerns about the ecologically fragile Himalayan region, besides adversely impacting the traditional water sources across the State.

Government data show there have been 51 flash flood incidents in the State from the start of the monsoon season on June 27 until August 16, this year – the tally could rise further as the monsoon season is yet to end. In Himachal Pradesh, the rainy season extends from June-end till mid-September. Last year (2023), the State saw 72 flash flood occurrences. In the year 2022, the State witnessed 75 flash flood incidents, while in 2021 the number was 16. There were ten such incidents in the 2020 monsoon season, as per data from the State’s Disaster Management Authority.

Pointing out that the traditional sources of water, which include springs, ponds, etc. play a significant role in supplementing the water requirements of the rural and urban areas, the principal scientific officer at Himachal Pradesh Council for Science, Technology and Environment told The Hindu, “According to survey conducted by the State council for science, technology, and environment, a few years ago, there were only 30.41% traditional water sources which were in good working conditions in Himachal and were recharging properly thought the year, but the rest 69.59% sources were not in proper working condition. Based on the secondary data, this survey revealed that there were 10,512 traditional sources of water in the State for rural habitations. But their number is reducing fast amid multiple reasons.”

“The mountain springs are drying and it is a cause of concern. Flash flood, a highly localised and sudden phenomenon, is normally a result of runoff from a torrential downpour, and this among other reasons, is a key reason behind water springs and other natural sources going defunct. Climate change is resulting in extreme rains, and when there’s an intense rain spell, the water rapidly flows downstream, eventually, the soil doesn’t get the perennial water intake, which is necessary for ground recharge,” he said.

An academic paper titled Statical Analysis of Rainfall Trends of Shimla District in Himachal Pradesh by Prithi Pal Singh and M.R. Sharma, published in Biological Forum, an International Journal in 2023, revealed that from the year 1994 to 2022, the Shimla district witnessed “an erratic rainfall pattern”, The district recorded the highest rainfall of 1392.90 mm (millimetres) in 2022 and the lowest at 737.72 mm in 2004. The average annual rainfall over the 29 years amounted to 1035.30 mm. July exhibited the highest mean rainfall at 217.41 mm, while November recorded the least at 15.96 mm. The analysis identified significant variability in rainfall data, particularly in October, November, and December. In contrast, May, July and August experienced lower variability, the study said.

Surender Paul, a scientist and director of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) at Chandigarh, said that over the years the climate inconsistency and flash flood incidents have increased in Himachal Pradesh. “The change in weather pattern is visible. The matter of concern is not just that the average precipitation tendency is going down, the erratic and sudden spells of rain or flash floods are equally worrying as they result in soil erosion, and decrease the binding force of trees, which is bound to impact the groundwater recharging,” he said.

