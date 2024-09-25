‘Every shopkeeper, street vendor has to display their identification’: Himachal govt mandates display of owner details at food outlets

Himachal Pradesh Minister and Congress leader Vikramaditya Singh on Wednesday (September 25, 2024) said that an order related to the mandatory display of outlet owner’s details has been issued during a joint meeting with the Public Works Urban Development and Municipal Corporation, adding that every shopkeeper and street vendor has to display their identification.

“We did a meeting with the UD (Urban Development) and the Municipal Corporation. To make sure that hygienic food is sold, a decision has been taken for all the street vendors... especially those selling edible items,” Mr. Vikramaditya told reporters on Wednesday (September 25, 2024).

He further said that the people had expressed their concerns and doubts over the hygiene of the food sold on the streets.

“People expressed their concerns and doubts, and considering this, we have decided to implement a similar policy to that in UP, in which it has been made mandatory that vendors have to display their names and IDs... Every shopkeeper and street vendor has to display their identification,” he added.

Earlier today, Vikramaditya Singh also announced the development through a Facebook post and said that the decision was taken during a joint meeting with the Public Works Urban Development and Municipal Corporation.

“In Himachal, every restaurant and fast food outlet will be required to display the owner’s ID to ensure that people face no difficulties. Instructions for this have been issued in the Urban Development and Municipal Corporation meeting held yesterday,” Singh wrote in a Facebook post.

This comes after, the Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday directed that the name and address of operators, proprietors, and managers should be mandatorily displayed at all food centres.

CM Yogi also directed that chefs and waiters should wear masks and gloves, besides making the installation of CCTV cameras in hotels and restaurants mandatory.