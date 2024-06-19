GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Didn't want my wife to contest elections, but Congress high command insisted: Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu

"But given the political scenario in the State, we needed a strong candidate to contest from the Dehra Assembly constituency," Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said.

Published - June 19, 2024 12:22 pm IST - Shimla

PTI
Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. File

Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. File | Photo Credit: ANI

Congress leader and Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on June 19 said he did not want his wife to contest elections, but the party high command insisted she should, and announced her candidature for the Dehra Assembly seat bypoll.

Mr. Sukhu's wife Kamlesh Thakur's name appear in the list of candidates released by Congress general secretary K. C. Venugopal on June 18. She has been fielded from the Dehra seat against two-time Independent MLA Hoshiyar Singh, who is contesting this election on a BJP ticket.

"I was not willing that my wife contests elections but could not refuse to the Congress High command" Mr. Sukhu told reporters late on June 18. He said the party leadership had told him during the Lok Sabha elections too that Mr. Thakur should contest the elections "but I was not willing".

"This time again when the High Command insisted, I could not refuse" given what the political scenario in the State demanded. He said his wife emerged as the front-runner in the party survey but he still did not want her to contest as he believed only one person from the family to be in politics.

"But given the political scenario in the State, we needed a strong candidate to contest from the Dehra Assembly constituency," he said. "My wife hails from Dehra, her family members live there and even the panchayat representatives wanted her to contest and I could not say no to the High Command."

"I had earlier said that 'Dehra is mera' and my wife would represent me in Dehra for the next three-and-a-half years and ensure development of the area," Mr. Sukhu added.

Related Topics

Himachal Pradesh / Shimla / state politics / politics (general) / politics / Indian National Congress / election

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.