Declare mother-son duo fugitive economic offenders in ‘fake’ degrees case: ED to court

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has approached a Shimla court with a request to declare a mother-son duo fugitive economic offenders and confiscate their assets in a case of alleged sale of fake degrees by Manav Bharati University in Himachal Pradesh’s Solan. They are suspected to be in Australia.

The accused have been identified as Ashoni Kanwar, wife of Raj Kumar Rana, and their son Mandeep Rana. “As a result of criminal activity i.e. sale of fake degrees, Raj Kumar Rana and his associates obtained proceeds of crime to the tune of about ₹387 crore,” it said.

As alleged, Ms. Kanwar and Mr. Mandeep were residing in Australia when they were summoned to join the investigation, but they never turned up. The ED had earlier filed a prosecution complaint in the matter on December 12, 2022. The special court took cognisance of the charges on January 4, 2023, and issued summonses to the two accused. However, they did not comply with the directive, after which open-ended non-bailable warrants were issued by the court on November 4, 2023.

The ED initiated the money-laundering probe based on two cases registered by the Himachal Pradesh police related to the alleged scam in issuing ‘fake’ degrees by Manav Bharti University. The agency found that Ms. Kanwar and her husband were trustees of Manav Bharti Charitable Trust. Its name was later changed to Manav Bharti Foundation.

The agency alleged that Mr. Raj Kumar, taking advantage of the Himachali origin of his wife, purchased land in her name in Solan and Sirmaur districts. They were leased out to Manav Bharti Charitable Trust at a nominal value. Under the trust, two universities — Manav Bharti University (Solan) and Madhav University (Pindwara, Sirohi in Rajasthan) — were started.

The accused employed agents to sell fake degrees in the name of Manav Bharti University to various candidates in lieu of cash. The proceeds were transferred to the bank accounts of Ms. Kanwar and the same were reflected as salary received from Manav Bharti Charitable Trust and rent from properties. The funds were used to acquire properties in Karnal (Haryana) and Delhi, as alleged.

In his purported statement to the ED, Mr. Raj Kumar said his wife was in Australia, but did not disclose her address or that of his son. She has been arrayed as an accused in the prosecution complaint. A lookout circular was issued against her on June 22, 2020. Also, her passport was impounded by the Regional Passport Office on January 11, 2021. However, she did not return and was finally declared a proclaimed offender by the trial court in the case.

The agency later found that Ms. Kanwar had left for Australia from Ahmedabad on March 8, 2020, after the registration of cases by the Himachal Pradesh police. In the submissions before a court, she disclosed that she was in New South Wales, Australia.

Her son had opened several bank accounts, which were used for transfer of the proceeds of alleged crime, and he projected the funds as salary received from the trust. The money was used to buy properties in Udaipur, Rajasthan, the ED has alleged, adding that Mr. Mandeep is also named as an accused in the prosecution complaint.