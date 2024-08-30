GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Death toll in Himachal Pradesh’s Samej cloudburst rises to 21 after recovery of missing girl’s body

Officials find mutilated body of teenage girl in Kol Dam, part of search operation for missing persons

Published - August 30, 2024 04:34 pm IST - Shimla

PTI
A scene after a cloud burst at Shamej in Rampur, in Shimla district, Thursday, August 1, 2024. File

A scene after a cloud burst at Shamej in Rampur, in Shimla district, Thursday, August 1, 2024. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Almost a month after flash floods triggered by a cloudburst hit the Samej area of Rampur district in Himachal Pradesh on July 31, the body of a girl was recovered from Shimla district on Friday (August 30, 2024), taking the death toll in the tragedy to 21.

According to officials, the body was found under the Kol Dam in Sunni in the morning.

“The body, which appeared to be that of a 14- or 15-year-old girl, was in a severely mutilated condition and has been sent for postmortem,” the officials said.

Himachal cloudbursts: Death toll rises to 9, hunt for about 45 missing continues

A total of 21 bodies have been found so far in the search operation that was launched to find 36 missing persons in the Samej tragedy, Deputy Commissioner, Shimla, Anupam Kashyap said.

“The search operation is ongoing under the leadership of the police,” he said.

Related Topics

flood / Himachal Pradesh

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.