Congress rebukes Himachal Pradesh Minister who said street food stalls must display owners’ names

The Congress’ central leadership rebuked a Himachal Pradesh Minister on Friday (September 27, 2024) for saying that street vendors will have to mandatorily display their names and reveal their identity, reiterating that no Congressman is allowed to go against the party’s policies and ideologies.

Congress general secretary (organisation) K.C. Venugopal had a meeting with the State’s Public Works and Urban Development Minister, Vikramaditya Singh, to convey the displeasure expressed by party president Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi.

Mr. Venugopal told the Minister that the party followed Mr. Gandhi’s philosophy of fighting hate with love, and asked him to stick to party ideology. Mr. Singh claimed that he had been misquoted by the media.

‘Cannot create hatred’

“I strongly conveyed the sentiments of the Congress party. No Minister or party functionary can go against the party policies and ideology. Rahul Gandhi is doing the politics of love and affection against hatred. Mallikarjun Kharge ji is also talking about love and affection among the people. We cannot created hatred,” Mr. Venugopal said after his meeting.

Facing flak over Mr Singh’s announcement regarding the mandatory display of names by street vendors, the Himachal Pradesh government was forced to clarify on Thursday that no such decision had been taken.

The clarification came after the Congress’s central leadership intervened in the matter, with the All India Congress Committee’s Himachal Pradesh in-charge Rajiv Shukla speaking to both Mr. Singh and his boss, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

Following the U.P. example

On Wednesday, Mr. Singh had said that it would be mandatory for street vendors, especially those selling food items, to display their identity cards at each of the shops. He had quoted the example of the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government.

Asked about his meeting with Mr. Venughopal, Mr Singh said that the discussions had largely revolved around strengthening the party in Himachal Pradesh.

“As far as whatever has been reported in the media, I have said very clearly that the interest of the party and the people of the State are best for us, and whatever action is going on in it, whether it is a hearing of the Supreme Court or the High Court, its is our duty to implement it from time to time, within the ambit of the law, so for this [eateries displaying the names of their owners], a committee has been formed,” Mr. Singh told news agency ANI.

