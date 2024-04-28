GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Congress accuses Anurag Thakur of violating Model Code of Conduct, seeks EC action

The Congress also said that Mr. Thakur was following the footsteps of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

April 28, 2024 12:33 am | Updated 12:33 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
The Congress made a complaint to the Election Commission against Union Minister Anurag Thakur for his outrageous remarks made at a poll rally in Himachal Pradesh. File

The Congress on Saturday complained to the Election Commission (EC) against Union Minister Anurag Thakur for his “outrageous” remarks made at a poll rally, and alleged that it violated the Model Code of Conduct (MCC).

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said that the party has sought an “immediate and meaningful” action against Mr. Thakur, failing which they will “name and shame the offenders”.

Mr. Thakur, addressing a poll rally in Hamirpur of Himachal Pradesh, had accused the Congress of working with a foreign hand to give people’s property to Muslims instead of their children.

“A foreign hand seems to be behind the Congress hand, which wants to hand over your child’s wealth to Muslims and want to finish the country’s nuclear weapons and wants to divide the country on caste and religious basis,” he said.

“You have to decide on whether to support the ‘tukde tukde’ gang of the Congress or stand with Narendra Modi who is making India ‘Ek Bharat Shreshta Bharat’,” Mr. Thakur added.

‘Following PM’s footsteps’

The Congress also said that Mr. Thakur was following the footsteps of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

“@INCIndia has written to the ECI to take note of the speech and issue Mr. Thakur a notice immediately. The ECI must realise that a lack of meaningful action emboldens these bad faith actions. And if they do not take action then we will name and shame these offenders who think they are above the law, both in the arena of the public as well as before the courts,” Ramesh said in a post on X.

