Cloudbursts in Himachal Pradesh, over two dozen people missing

Over two dozen people are reportedly missing after multiple cloudbursts hit parts of Shimla and Mandi districts in Himachal Pradesh, following overnight incessant rains, a government official said on August 1.

A cloudburst occurred at Samesh village in Rampur (Shimla), after which around 19 people are reportedly missing. Similarly, 5-7 persons are missing following a cloudburst near Tikkan Thalukot village in Mandi district, where three houses suffered damages. In another incident of cloudburst at village Jaon in Kullu district, losses are being assessed.

The torrential rain in Himachal Pradesh has resulted in the loss of human and cattle lives, besides damaging several roads, bridges, and vehicles and disrupting vehicular traffic as number of roads have been blocked due to landslips and debris.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu is personally monitoring the situation even as the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force, State Police, Home Guard and fire service teams have been deployed for search and rescue operation, a government official told The Hindu on Thursday.

Roads have been washed away and a hydropower project in the area has also been damaged, Deputy Commissioner Anupam Kashyap told PTI.

Drones are also being used to locate the missing people, he added.

