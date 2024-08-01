Over 30 people are missing following a cloudburst in the Jhakhari area of the Rampur subdivision of Shimla district early on August 1, officials said.

Roads have been washed away and a hydropower project in the area has also been damaged, Deputy Commissioner Anupam Kashyap told PTI.

Teams of the National Disaster Response Force, Indo-Tibetan Border Police, police and home guards have started rescue operations.

Drones are also being used to locate the missing people, he added.