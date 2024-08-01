GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Cloudburst in Shimla district, over 30 missing

Teams of the NDRF, ITBP, police and home guards have started rescue operations

Updated - August 01, 2024 09:46 am IST

Published - August 01, 2024 09:40 am IST - Shimla

PTI
A scene after a cloud burst at Shamej in Rampur, in Shimla district on August 1, 2024.

A scene after a cloud burst at Shamej in Rampur, in Shimla district on August 1, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Over 30 people are missing following a cloudburst in the Jhakhari area of the Rampur subdivision of Shimla district early on August 1, officials said.

Also Read: Explained | What are cloudbursts and is climate change making them more frequent?

Roads have been washed away and a hydropower project in the area has also been damaged, Deputy Commissioner Anupam Kashyap told PTI.

Teams of the National Disaster Response Force, Indo-Tibetan Border Police, police and home guards have started rescue operations.

Watch | What is a cloudburst and can it be predicted?

Drones are also being used to locate the missing people, he added.

