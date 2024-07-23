Budget 2024: Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu flays BJP-led government for ignoring disaster-hit Himachal

Even as Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday said that Himachal Pradesh, which suffered extensive losses due to floods last year, would be provided aid through multilateral development assistance, its Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu accused the BJP-led Union government of yet again ignoring the interest of the hill State and its people.

Last year, following an unprecedented monsoon rain spell that triggered several incidents of flash floods and landslides, the State government had to declare the State as a ‘natural calamity affected area’. Ms. Sitharaman, presenting the Union Budget 2024-25, acknowledged the State’s losses and said, “Our government will provide assistance to the State for reconstruction and rehabilitation through multilateral development assistance.”

Hitting out at the BJP, Mr. Sukhu — in Shimla — said that the Centre had again disappointed Himachal Pradesh by ignoring its long pending demands and the aspirations of its people.

“Himachal government had requested the Centre to release ₹9,042 crore as financial assistance following a post-disaster assessment carried out by a Central team,” he noted. Knowing well that Himachal suffered enormously during last year’s disaster, the Budget offered only assurances and promises but nothing concrete in its relief package, he charged.

He also pointed out that a ‘special grant’ for Himachal had been denied despite strong recommendations in its favour.

Terming the budget “inequitable”, Mr. Sukhu highlighted several key areas of concern and called for immediate revisions to address the needs of the wider population of the State.

The State had repeatedly raised its demands for financial assistance for road, air and rail connectivity but it was unfortunate that none of them had been given any attention, he added.

The Budget failed to address the issue of expansion of the rail network in the State, financial assistance for the industrial sector and various tourism activities, the Chief Minister said.

Mr. Sukhu added that the Union Budget had once again failed to address the pressing issues plaguing our country, particularly unemployment, poverty and rising prices.