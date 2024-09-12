Anurag Thakur slams Congress's 'anti-sanatan mentality', lauds BJP's efforts in J&K

BJP MP and former Union Minister Anurag Thakur launched a scathing attack on the Congress party, accusing its government of damaging Himachal Pradesh's economy and mishandling law and order.

In a public statement, Mr. Thakur also praised the BJP's achievements, particularly in Jammu and Kashmir, following the removal of Article 370. He said, "The dictatorial Congress and the deteriorating law and order situation have destroyed the economy, laws, and schemes."

He further criticised the Himachal Pradesh government, claiming that Hindu organisations are being silenced. "Today, Hindu organisations have to raise their voices for their rights and come out on the streets. And during peaceful demonstrations, lathi charges and water cannons are used," Mr. Thakur added.

He went on to allege that the Congress government has an "anti-Sanatan mentality," adding that the "voice of Hindus" was being "crushed" in Himachal Pradesh. Mr. Thakur said, "It is unfortunate that the Hindu organisations were crushed in the devi bhoomi (holy land) of Himachal Pradesh today."

Turning to the issue of Jammu and Kashmir, Mr. Thakur said that the BJP had been proactive in announcing candidates for the elections. "The Bharatiya Janata Party was the first to announce the seats, and there is a lot of enthusiasm among the people," he said.

Mr. Thakur underscored the positive changes in Jammu and Kashmir since the abrogation of Article 370, saying, "After the removal of Article 370, peace was seen. Separatism, terrorism, and stone-pelting have stopped. Terrorist incidents have reduced by 70%."

He added that Congress 'committed atrocities' by imposing Article 370, which led to the killing of '45,000 people' at the hands of terrorists. He also spoke about how the situation in Jammu and Kashmir has improved, further stating, "Today, any of you citizens can go there, drink coffee, stay, do shopping. This is Bharatiya Janata Party. Peace, development, prosperity."

Mr. Thakur further accused the Congress government of financial mismanagement. He criticised the State's mounting debt, and added, "The government in Himachal is facing a financial crunch. The amount that Jayendra's government took in the last five years, Congress has burdened Himachal with the same amount of debt in one and a half years."

He added, "Development work has come to a standstill. The economy is in crisis, and Congress is dragging Himachal down." Mr. Thakur also slammed Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of defaming India on international platforms. "Rahul Gandhi goes abroad with only one agenda, to defame India and Indians," he said. "What could be more unfortunate than this?" the former Union Minister added.