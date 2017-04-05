National

Himachal CM moves SC for relief in assets case

CBI case is nothing but political vendetta by Centre, says Virbhadra

Accusing the Centre of “political vendetta,” Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh on Wednesday approached the Supreme Court against a Delhi High Court decision refusing to quash a disproportionate assets case against him. “The case as set up by the CBI is nothing but political vendetta by the present government at the Centre,” Mr. Singh alleged in his petition.

