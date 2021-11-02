Himachal blow to BJP, TMC sweeps Bengal bypolls

NEW DELHI

02 November 2021 20:52 IST

Chautala retains Haryana’s Ellenabad

Byelection results on Tuesday threw up a mixed bag for the BJP and the Congress, with the BJP losing all four Himachal Pradesh seats to the Congress, but securing its victory in Assam with the help of defectors from the Congress.

The Trinamool Congress swept the four West Bengal Assembly seats.

The results to the byelections to three Lok Sabha seats and 29 Assembly seats in 11 States were a mixed bag for the BJP. The party lost the Himachal Pradesh Lok Sabha seat of Mandi, which is the home district of its Chief Minister Jairam Thakur, to the Congress’ Pratibha Singh, wife of late former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh. On the other hand, the BJP and its ally won all five seats in Assam.

In Haryana, the Indian National Lok Dal leader Abhay Chautala won the Ellenabad Assembly seat that went to polls. Mr. Chautala had resigned his seat earlier this year to express solidarity with the protesting farmers, leading to the byelection. The YSRCP was leading in one seat in Andhra Pradesh, while the BJP was ahead in one seat in Telangana. The Janata Dal (United) won the two Bihar Assembly seats.

In Karnataka, the BJP and Congress won one seat each. The Congress won one seat each in Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh, where the BJP picked up two wins. In Meghalaya, the National People’s Party won two and the United Democratic Party one seat. The Mizo National Front and Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party won one seat each in Mizoram and Nagaland respectively.

The Shiv Sena won the Lok Sabha seat from Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu, while the BJP was ahead in the race for the Khandwa Lok Sabha seat from Madhya Pradesh.

For the BJP, losing all four seats in Himachal Pradesh led to questions of whether issues like price rise were to be blamed or infighting.

The Congress claimed that the byelection results indicated the anger of the people against Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government and its “anti-people policies” like inflation and high fuel prices.

“BJP has lost 2 out of 3 Lok Sabha seats. In Assemblies, BJP has lost at most places in direct contest with Indian National Congress. Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Karnataka and Maharashtra have witnessed it. Modi ji, Shed arrogance! Repeal 3 Black Laws! Stop Petrol-Diesel-Gas Loot! Disdain for people’s pain is harmful,” tweeted Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala.

“Every victory for the Congress is a victory of our party worker. Keep fighting hate. No fear!” former party chief Rahul Gandhi tweeted.