Hillary Clinton announces climate resilience fund

Heat caused by climate change poses additional challenge to women workers in informal sectors: Hillary Clinton

February 05, 2023 06:32 pm | Updated 06:32 pm IST - Ahmedabad

PTI
Former U.S. First Lady Hillary Clinton pays homage to Late Elaben Bhatt founder of SEWA at her Memorial located at Lokmanya Tilak Garden (formerly Victoria Garden) in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

Former U.S. First Lady Hillary Clinton pays homage to Late Elaben Bhatt founder of SEWA at her Memorial located at Lokmanya Tilak Garden (formerly Victoria Garden) in Ahmedabad on Sunday. | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI

Former U.S. secretary of state Hillary Clinton on Sunday said heat caused by climate change poses an additional challenge to women workers in informal sectors and a global 'Climate Resilience Fund' will help tackle this challenge.

Ms. Clinton also announced the first-of-its-kind climate resilience fund on the first day of her two-day visit to Gujarat.

Addressing members of Self Employed Women's Association (SEWA) in Ahmedabad, Ms. Clinton said, "a group of concerned people has come together to help start the climate resilience fund which will be the first-of-its-kind in the world." "You've overcome so many obstacles, broken through so many barriers. But now you face an additional challenge — the challenge that climate change presents — of heat," Ms. Clinton said at the event to mark 50 years of SEWA as a trade union.

"Whether you're in construction, or you are in waste recycling, or you are in plastic, or you are a street vendor, or you are a farmer, whatever you are, your challenge to make an income to support yourselves and work throughout the days of overwhelming heat will be the next big problem that SEWA will help you try to resolve," she said.

