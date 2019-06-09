Hike in security fees at airports from July 1

The government has raised the fees to be paid by passengers for security at airports to ₹150 from ₹130 per flight, effective July 1.

The move follows demands from airport operators who said they were unable to foot the bill for deployment of CISF. Various airports owed nearly ₹750 crore to the paramilitary force that provides security at 59 out of the nearly 105 airports in the country. The remaining are under other forces like the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), the India Reserve Battalions (IRBs) or state police units.

“Aviation Security Fee for domestic passengers will be levied at the rate of ₹ 150 per embarking passenger. Aviation Security Fee for international passengers will be levied at the rate of $4.85,” according to a circular issued by the Ministry of Civil Aviation on June 7.

The fee is part of the air fare paid by passengers and has been revised for the first time since 2001.