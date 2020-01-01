Hike in rail fares, price of LPG cylinders will put common man into deeper financial crisis, says Congress

The Congress on Wednesday slammed the Modi government over the hike in railway fares and the price of LPG cylinders, saying it will put the common man into a deeper financial crisis.
Congress spokesperson Sushmita Dev said the hike comes at a time when the economy is in shambles.
Question is when will the travesty going to end, Ms. Dev asked, asserting that the hike was “injustice towards the poor people. Is this a fair new year’s gift to the common man, Congress thinks it is not,” she said.
The government on December 31, raised train fares marginally by one paise to four paise per kilometer depending on the travel class. It also hiked LPG cylinder rates by ₹19 per cylinder.
