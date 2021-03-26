Hike in aviation security fee

NEW DELHI

26 March 2021 20:30 IST

The Central government has increased the aviation security fee payable by passengers to ₹200 from ₹160 for domestic passengers.

The same for international passengers has been increased to US $12 from US $5.2, according to an order issued on March 19.

The revised fee will come into effect from April 1,2021. The fee is used to pay for the deployment of CISF personnel at airports.

