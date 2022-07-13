Hijab row: Appeals against Karnataka High Court ruling may be listed next week, indicates SC

Petitions by girl students in the Supreme Court raise the question whether the state can interfere if a student wears a hijab to college without causing any harm to others. File | Photo Credit: Manjunath H.S.

July 13, 2022 15:41 IST

Girl students had challenged in the Supreme Court the Karnataka High Court’s conclusion that wearing hijab was not an essential practice in Islam.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday indicated that appeals challenging Karnataka High Court’s conclusion that wearing hijab was not an essential practice in Islam would be listed next week.

A Bench led by Chief Justice of India N.V. Ramana was responding to an oral mentioning made by advocate Prashant Bhushan who said the case was in limbo for months.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The petitions, filed mostly by affected girl students, raise the question whether the State can interfere if a student wears a hijab to college without causing any harm to others and under the firm belief that it is a part of her religious observance and practice.

The students also bring to the fore the issue whether a woman’s dignity and the right to access to education should suffer because her dress code cannot be accommodated by the authorities of an educational institution.

‘Religious freedom hallmark of plularism’

The Supreme Court in the S.R Bommai case of 1994 had observed that “religious freedom is the hallmark of pluralism and inclusiveness”. The Constituent Assembly debates note how the establishment of a Secular State is an act of faith, the onus on the majority community to show that they could behave towards others in a generous, fair and just way.

The case was repeatedly mentioned in court during March and April for urgent listing. The court had assured that they would be listed. However, the appeals remain to be heard.

This, despite the fact that in February, the top court had assured the students protection of their constitutional rights and intervention at an “appropriate time”.

Also Read The interpretative answer to the hijab row

Niha Naaz petition

One of the pending petitions filed by Niha Naaz, represented by Anas Tanwir, had raised the issue of right to privacy. Ms. Naaz had argued that denying Muslim girls like her access to education, and thus, punishing them for wearing hijab to college, was a violation of their right to privacy.

"Freedom of conscience forms a part of the right to privacy," her petition said.

Any infringement of her right to privacy should be on the basis of a valid law, for a legitimate state interest and the law must be proportionate. No law prohibited hijab, she said.

Ms. Naaz argued that the High Court judgment had created a "dichotomy of freedom of religion and freedom of conscience".

"This freedom would include the freedom to lawfully express one's identity in the manner of their liking," the student referred to the Supreme Court judgment in Navtej Singh Johar case.

She said that students like her had expected the High Court to quash a State government order of February 5 directing college development committees to prescribe uniforms for them.

She termed the State government's order as as a "ridiculing attack" on Muslim students wearing hijab under the "guise of attaining secularity and equality on the basis of uniform".

She said the state could not prescribe uniforms for students. The law did not require a student to be punished for not wearing a particular uniform.